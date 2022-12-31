Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Grows By 26.9%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $118,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,928,433.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $633,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth $1,928,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GoDaddy Stock Performance
GDDY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.82. 647,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.