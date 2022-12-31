Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Increases By 39.3%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Great Ajax Trading Up 0.3 %

AJX stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Great Ajax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.75%.

Insider Activity at Great Ajax

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

In related news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $27,306.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares in the company, valued at $723,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 65.4% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

