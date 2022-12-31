Short Interest in Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Grows By 38.3%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the November 30th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.6 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $3.90.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
