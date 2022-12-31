Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Rises By 112.5%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the November 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance

Intermediate Capital Group stock remained flat at $14.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICGUF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intermediate Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,320 ($15.93) to GBX 1,470 ($17.74) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

