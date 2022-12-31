Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Rises By 79.7%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,500 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the November 30th total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $335,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,972,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 240,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,172. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.41.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
