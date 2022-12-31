Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Expands By 309.3%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, an increase of 309.3% from the November 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,589. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

