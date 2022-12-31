Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Expands By 60.4%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the November 30th total of 368,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,133 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 221,232 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 422,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,437. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This represents a yield of 30.25%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.