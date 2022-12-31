Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Increases By 122.2%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.89. 20,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.99. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $37.83 million for the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

