Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Increases By 122.2%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.89. 20,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,806. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.99. Jerash Holdings has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.53.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $37.83 million for the quarter.
Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
