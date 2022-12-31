Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Rises By 125.0%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

HEQ remained flat at $11.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,767. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 35.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

