Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Increases By 97.7%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Makita Trading Up 0.4 %

MKTAY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,314. Makita has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). Makita had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

