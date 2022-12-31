Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Grows By 337.8%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 337.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Manganese X Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,771. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manganese X Energy (MNXXF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.