Short Interest in Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Grows By 337.8%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 337.8% from the November 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNXXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,771. Manganese X Energy has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17.

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

