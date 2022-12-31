Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Rises By 63.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,732. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $51,961.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 185,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

