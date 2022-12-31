Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Decreases By 21.3%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ OPINL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 17,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $27.34.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

