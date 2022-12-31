Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Decreases By 26.7%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

OXBR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 33,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Oxbridge Re

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

