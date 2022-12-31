Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Decreases By 23.4%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 444,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:PIPR traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $130.19. 90,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,272. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.09 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.60 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $665,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,013,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 25.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 15.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

