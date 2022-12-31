Short Interest in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Expands By 84.4%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the November 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Presidio Property Trust by 710.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Presidio Property Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 6.4 %

SQFT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 38,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,177. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.18, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -12.70%.

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.