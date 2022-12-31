Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Declines By 23.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QRTEB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.