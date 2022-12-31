Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Declines By 23.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Qurate Retail Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of QRTEB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.