Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Rises By 712.5%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 712.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMYHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut Ramsay Health Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ramsay Health Care in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

RMYHY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 1,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

