Short Interest in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Decreases By 24.3%

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

RPHM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 46,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,635. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

