Short Interest in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Grows By 100.0%

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Up 4.6 %

RIV stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 181,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,652. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

In related news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares in the company, valued at $92,612.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

