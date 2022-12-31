Short Interest in Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Increases By 27.2%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 474.1 days.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

RSGUF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.