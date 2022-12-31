Short Interest in Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Declines By 83.3%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sizzle Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Sizzle Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,118. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

