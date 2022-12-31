Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Decreases By 27.8%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the November 30th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SFTBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SoftBank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SFTBY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 185,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,299. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

