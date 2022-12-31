Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Increases By 313.9%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, a growth of 313.9% from the November 30th total of 105,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sonim Technologies Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:SONM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.42. 82,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

