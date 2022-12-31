Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Increases By 750.6%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 750.6% from the November 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SportsTek Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SPTK stock remained flat at $10.15 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of SportsTek Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SportsTek Acquisition

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

