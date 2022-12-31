Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Expands By 21.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Sylogist Stock Up 5.8 %

OTCMKTS SYZLF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

