Short Interest in Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Expands By 21.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Sylogist Stock Up 5.8 %
OTCMKTS SYZLF traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. Sylogist has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.
Sylogist Company Profile
