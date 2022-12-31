Short Interest in Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Grows By 27.2%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,816,100 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 1,427,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Talon Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TLOFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.37. 203,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,096. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

