Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 25.3%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Taoping Trading Down 1.0 %
Taoping stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,588. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.
Taoping Company Profile
