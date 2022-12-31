Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Decreases By 25.3%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Taoping Trading Down 1.0 %

Taoping stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 47,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,588. Taoping has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology.

