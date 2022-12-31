Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Expands By 200.0%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 3,033.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup Stock Performance

Shares of INTG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.13. 1,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The InterGroup has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $59.00.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.