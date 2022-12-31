Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Rises By 88.5%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
The Korea Fund Price Performance
KF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. 11,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,227. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The Korea Fund has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $36.99.
The Korea Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.2664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Korea Fund
The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

