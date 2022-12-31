Short Interest in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Rises By 88.5%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 88.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

The Korea Fund Price Performance

KF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. 11,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,227. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The Korea Fund has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.2664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Korea Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Korea Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after buying an additional 59,712 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in The Korea Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 251.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.