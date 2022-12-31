Short Interest in Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Increases By 17.2%

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. Topcon has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.82.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

