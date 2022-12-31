Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Decreases By 30.8%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

Shares of TBLT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 833.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 324,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 265.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

