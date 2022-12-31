Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Increases By 66.9%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on TCON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 145,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Featured Stories
