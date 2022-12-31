Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Increases By 66.9%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCONGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the November 30th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 145,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,722.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 23,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $29,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,722.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 167,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $209,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 232,900 shares of company stock worth $306,009 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

