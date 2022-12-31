Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Drops By 50.0%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

Shares of THDDY remained flat at $9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. TV Asahi has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

About TV Asahi

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

