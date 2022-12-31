Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Declines By 50.0%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Via Renewables Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIASP stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.6661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.65%. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

