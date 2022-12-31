Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Decreases By 71.3%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the November 30th total of 135,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 45.6% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,945,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 922,783 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,615,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 389,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 328,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 77,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.0536 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.