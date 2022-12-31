Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.14 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $119.14 million and $1.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,593.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00423103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021728 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00890886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00095111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00586510 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00250192 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,863,202,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars.

