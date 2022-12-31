Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the November 30th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

GCTAF stock remained flat at $19.46 during midday trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

