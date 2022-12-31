Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the November 30th total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance
GCTAF stock remained flat at $19.46 during midday trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,885. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $24.15.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
