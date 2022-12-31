Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLLF remained flat at $85.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $149.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.15.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSLLF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Siltronic from €115.00 ($122.34) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

