Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.75 target price on shares of Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYTA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 926,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,471. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. Siyata Mobile had a negative net margin of 232.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.92%. The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

