SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Short Interest Update

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,300 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 709,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of SKYX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. 122,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,537. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

