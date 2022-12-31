Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $264.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

