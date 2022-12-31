Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,676,000 after purchasing an additional 214,348 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 69,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $275.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.34 and a 200 day moving average of $291.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.