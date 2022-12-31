Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $233,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.