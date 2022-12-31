Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,246 shares during the period. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 5.31% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $15,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMDY opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

