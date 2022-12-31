Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 189,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 273,177 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $82.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
