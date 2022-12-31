Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,496,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 6,830,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,742.0 days.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $4.80 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. Snam has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNMRF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.00 ($5.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.25 ($5.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.40 ($5.74) to €5.30 ($5.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

