Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 622.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SDXAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €101.00 ($107.45) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sodexo from €93.00 ($98.94) to €105.00 ($111.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €97.00 ($103.19) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sodexo from €94.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Stock Down 0.8 %

SDXAY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,947. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sodexo Announces Dividend

Sodexo Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.4017 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.