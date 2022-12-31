Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Solvay Stock Performance

Shares of Solvay stock remained flat at $97.49 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87. Solvay has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $126.64.

Solvay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

