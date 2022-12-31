Sourceless Price Tops $0.0076 on Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $160.48 million and $3.96 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012641 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037168 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00035975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00227106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024413 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00769775 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $59.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

